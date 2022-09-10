Mary Jo Davenport, of Paris, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after a brief but courageous battle with brain cancer, with her sister by her side.
Mary was born on Sept. 27, 1938 in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma to Meredith James and Lena Mae Broughton Flynn.
Mary grew up in and around Paris and met and married her husband of 49 years Richard Davenport in Paris.
Mary spent her entire adult life working in the healthcare profession. Her career as a nurse expanded from St. Joseph Hospital in Paris to L.P. McCuistion, which is now Paris Regional Medical Center, where she retired after 32 years of service. Her retirement years were spent caring for elderly in their home. She had a caring and compassionate heart to serve elderly. When her health declined and she was no longer able to care for those in need she continued to call and visit. Mary loved her church home and family at Paris Bible Church.
She is survived by her son, Terry Davenport, of Paris, Texas; sister, Louise Morrell, of Golinda Texas; a very special sister-in-law, Betty Ruth McKinney, of Paris, Texas; and best friend, Carolyn Morris; numerous, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Davenport; her parents; bonus Dad, who raised her, Virgil Hill; brothers, Jack Flynn, Bill Flynn and Joe Flynn; special niece, Angie Spann Fleming; as well as nephews who have gone before her.
The family would like to extend gratitude to The Heritage House of Paris and the entire staff for their compassion and kindness in caring for Mary. Waterford Hospice and the entire hospice staff for the gentle and delicate way they cared for her and the family during her final days. Special gratitude to Nurse Brittany from Heritage House and Nurse Alyssa from Waterford. Two very special ladies with such compassion for their patients.
If you so desire, the family ask that memorial donations be made to Family Worship Center of Paris, 1213 19th NW, Paris, TX 75460 in memory of Ms. Mary.
Graveside services for Mary Jo Davenport will be held at Hopewell Cemetery on Wednesday Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Rogers officiating. Arrangements will be conducted by Roden & Pryor Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
