Aug. 30 to Sept. 1
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ronnie Lee Houston, 57: No driver’s license.
Michael Juan Lindamood, 37: Theft of property more than $500 but less than $1,500 (2 times).
Brett Anthony Furrillo, 43: Burglary of a habitation.
Jamie Nicole Chappell, 34: Failure to identify giving false information and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mallory Danielle McDade, 30: Burglary of a habitation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Allen Ray, 32: Violation of parole.
Dustin Brian Hinkle, 31: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Heston Blake GoLightly, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, les than 1 gram.
Gregory James White, 28: Violation of parole.
Paris Police Department
Eric Dewayne Dillard, 40: Failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to display driver’s license.
Megan Elizabeth Green, 19: Intoxication assault with vehicle.
Stacey Lee Greene, 21: Possession of a dangerous drug.
Heather Necole Meeks, 35: Public intoxication.
Christopher Michael Moxley, 24: Assault causes bodily injury.
Jeremy Cade Pruitt, 26: Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brittany Michelle Sessums, 24: Assault causes bodily injury.
Javouseya Alondreonta Sims, 20: Paris Municipal Court warrants.
Heather Nicole Urquhart, 35: Failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Byron Dewayne Washington, 52: Driving while intoxicated and assault causes bodily injury.
Joshua Aaron Wooton, 43: Paris Municipal Court warrants.
Ronald James Davis, 30: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram and forgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.