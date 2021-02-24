Meleta June Howard, 83, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Howard, the daughter of Jimmy Doyle Swint and Sybil K. Kincaid Swint, was born on July 22, 1937, in Paris.
Her husband, Herman Howard; and her parents, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Brown and husband, David, of Paris; a grandson, Christopher Fisher; a great-granddaughter, Ainsley Fisher; along with a host of friends.
