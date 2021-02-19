Joanne Loy Abel Phillips was born on April 29, 1930, in Marshall, Texas, to John and Muriel Abel.
She went quietly to her Lord Jesus on Feb. 13, 2021, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
The morning of that day, she was surrounded by her children and their spouses and, via video conferencing, her grandchildren joined that time of remembrance and worship by singing her favorite hymns.
At Thanksgiving for many years, her favorite event was when the family would gather and sing hymns. Even after she had difficulty speaking, she could sing all the words to many of those hymns.
Joanne attended Marshall, Texas public schools and graduated from East Texas Baptist College with a degree in English. She was married to William C. (Bill) Phillips on Dec. 27, 1950 and they enjoyed many years of faithful love until Bill’s passing in 1999.
She loved and prayed for her children, David Phillips and wife, Gloria, Dr. Stephen Phillips and wife, Velda, Sharon Routon and her husband, Dale.
She was a faithful member of Paris Bible Church and an ardent student of the Bible.
She was happy to be a homemaker. She also loved to work in her flower beds and take photographs of her flowers. As an artist, she painted in a variety of mediums, and left artwork, including a number of East Texas outdoor scenes, for her children and grandchildren to enjoy.
Joanne was also active in the community, participating in the Paris Kiwaniannes Club, the Garden Club, the Art Study Club and Lamar County Republicans. She also was an early volunteer at the Paris Pregnancy Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her sister, Carolyn.
She is survived by her children; by grandchildren, Joshua Phillips and wife, Lauren and great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Haddon, Jonathan Phillips and wife, Reyna and great-grandchildren, Cristina and Josiah, Amory Dibley and husband, Bryan and great-grandchildren, Aerin and Jai, Aaron Phillips, Sara Phillips and Michael Phillips, Rachel Madzima and husband, Tate and great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ezekiel, Malachi and Lili, Bethany Gathright and husband, Chris and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nora, Evelyn and Owen, Laura Threlfall and husband, Tim and great-grandchildren, Emma and Hudson.
Memorial service to be held at Paris Bible Church on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
