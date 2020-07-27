Marlon Deon Crawford, 37, of Brookston, Texas, entered eternal rest on July 25, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Jerry Roberts will serve as eulogist.
Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Marlon Crawford was born on Aug. 7, 1982, in Lamar County, Texas, the son of R. C. Crawford and the late Erma Ricks Crawford.
He was a graduate of Detroit, Texas High School. A member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's. Marlon loved to spend time outside fishing, hunting, riding tricycles, and later bicycles at an early age. Then, as he grew older he began to ride motorcycles and four wheelers. Unfortunately, a fatal accident occurred while riding a four wheeler, and led to his demise.
Loved ones who remain are his father, R. C. Crawford, of Brookston, Texas; brother, Malcolm Ricks, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Brikayden Ricks, of Paris, Texas; grandmother, Bernita Crawford, of Clarksville, Texas; aunt, Dimple Crawford, of Clarksville, Texas; uncle, Frankie Ricks, of Novice, Texas; a host of cousins and friends.
