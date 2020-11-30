Ruth Louise Watson, 96, of Powderly, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Brentwood Terrace, in Paris. Services will be held at Bright-Holland Funeral Chapel on Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Don Morton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Ruth was born on Oct. 15, 1924, in Bowie, Texas, and married Joseph Meyer (“Soda”) Watson on April 3, 1949. They enjoyed more than 40 years of memories until his death on Oct. 28, 1989.
She worked for years in the medical field as an assistant to Paris doctors, R.L. Lewis, J.L. Jopling and C.E. Gilmore. Before finally retiring, she worked as a ticket agent for Continental Trailways and Greyhound Bus.
Most of all, Ruth was a generous “giver.” She was known as the “No-Bake Cookie” lady, and along with her Boston Terriers, she delivered thousands of her homemade treats to friends and acquaintances across Lamar County. She was also a crochet master and her custom name-scarves found their way across the United States with one into the George W. Bush White House.
She was a member of Powderly Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Washington Pennell and Carrie Lillie Walker; step-father, Anglin Hyden; daughter, Linda Sue Watson; brother, R.L. Pennell; and sisters, Evelyn Gougenheim Audish and Lois Mildred Brown.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Martin, of Powderly, Margie McKee (Wes) and Joseph Meyer Watson Jr. (Amy), of Paris and Richard Watson (Susan), of Beaverton, Oregon; grandchildren, Carrie Bethea (Earl), Ashley Holmes, Andrew Martin (Katrina), Anna Watson Stallings (Nick), Katie Watson, Morgan Watson and Matthew Watson; great-grandchildren, Kaycie Bethea Dyck (Conrad), Kelleigh Holmes, Rachell Holmes, Makinzley Poor, Taytum Poor, Landon McKee-McDowra, Michael Martin and Gabriel Martin; and great-great-grandson, Mason Dyck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Named as pallbearers are Curtis Garrett, Gary Ford, James Welch, Billy Westbrooks, Jerry Williams and Andrew Martin. Honorary pallbearers, Randy McKnight and Ralph Crews.
The family extends a very special “Thank you” to the staff at Brentwood Terrace for their tender care and love for our mother for the last eight years.
In place of flowers, the family suggests donations to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue or the Lamar County Humane Society.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
