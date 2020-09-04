Bessie May Mitchell, 97, of Paris, Texas, passed away at her daughter’s home in Sumner, Texas on Sept. 1, 2020.
She was born on July 15, 1923 in Bakersfield, California, to Roy Curtis Anson and Ivy May Stubblefield Anson.
She married Vernon Calvin Hobbs in 1943 in Taft, California. They welcomed two daughters, Sherry Ann and Laurie Ann into their lives. They divorced in 1967. In 1968 she married John Frederick Mitchell. She then welcomed his three children into her life, Johnny, Richard Jerrel and Leland Carl.
She lived in California, moved to Montana and then Wyoming, and back to California before moving to Oklahoma, and eventually Texas.
She had many adventures, lots of hard work, and numerous experiences that shaped her life. She was known for telling great stories about her life. She was wise, positive, quick to give excellent advice, whether you wanted it or not, and a lot of fortitude.
After moving to Carlsbad, New Mexico, she and John operated several different businesses, until they moved to Orla, Texas, and she spent the remainder of her years in Orla operating her little grocery store, with one gas pump, even after John passed away. She and John were the hub of the small community and she acquired another “family” of wonderful friends there.
She was forced to retire at 84 years old when a severe health issue required her to move to Paris, near her daughter, Sherry. She remained in Paris for the next 13 years until she passed away.
She loved animals, both domestic and wild, especially cats and deer. She was an avid reader and loved her National Geographic Magazines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ivy Anson; brother, Arthur Anson; first husband, Vernon Calvin Hobbs; second husband, John Frederick Mitchell; and her stepson, Johnny Mitchell.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry Ann Hobbs Hill and husband, James and Laurie Ann Hobbs Redland and husband, Tom, of Jeffrey City, Wyoming; stepsons, Leland Carl Mitchell and wife, Jalynda, of Deport, Texas and Richard Jerrel Mitchell and wife, Sharon, of Elkhart, Texas; grandchildren, Tonya Rogers Payne, Crystal Rogers Moore, Vernon Frank Redland, Jolyna Danbri Mitchell, John Dakota Mitchell, Jaylan Eneva Mitchell Fennell, William Butler Mitchell, Richard Jerrel Mitchell Jr., Tammy Mitchell Bridges; great-grandchildren, Britany Pence Casella, Taylor Pence, Meadow Payne, Mason Jeremy Moore, Drake Mitchell, Tyler Mitchell, Wacy Mitchell, Natasha Mitchell McCoullogh, Drew Mitchell, Tiffney Mitchell, Cody Brewer and Todd Mitchell; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration of Bessie’s life is set for Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Good Times Event Center in Hugo, Oklahoma.
The family requests donations be made to a Go Fund Me Page on Facebook for the Hugo Animal Shelter and Rescue Program or at the memorial celebration.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
