The Paris-Lamar County Health District has reported the county's 84th Covid-19 related death, a 90-year-old woman.
At the same time, the district reported 41 new cases and 63 other cases not previously recorded on its master list. That brings the total case count since testing began in March to 4,955, with 2,266 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 2,599 confirmed with antigen testing and 124 through antibody testing.
