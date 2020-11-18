Sherri Denise Long, 57, of Paris, passed peacefully in her sleep and is now with her soulmate as of Nov. 7, 2020.
Sherri was born to Louis Dempsey and Mabel Olene Oliver on Nov. 27, 1962, in Dallas.
She had a passion to help anyone in need. She also had a love of animals and music and spent most of her free time between these two hobbies.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Johnny L. Chronic Jr.; daughter, Jaimi R. Stuckey; and her beloved grandchildren; sister, Shanon Brewer; and nieces, Cassye Sutton and Kylie Adams.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 at 4:45 p.m. at Providence Cemetery under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors.
Donations may be made online to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue at babygunns.com in Sherri’s memory.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com
