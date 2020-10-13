Thursday evening will be a night for Parisians and local business owners to gear up for the holiday shopping season while spending some time together in the fall sun.
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce has organized an event, Tailgate at the Square, which will feature local experts with advice on social media marketing, storefront set ups and website design, all in an bid to support small businesses in their efforts to have a successful holiday season this year.
Chamber President Paul Allen said representatives from the Small Business Development Center will also be there, ready to offer advice to business owners who want to amplify their reach and boost sales.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza and will feature music, speakers and giveaway prizes. The chamber is encouraging attendees to order food from a local restaurant as a way of supporting businesses. Drinks will be provided courtesy of South Main Iron and social distancing is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.