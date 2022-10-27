Ronald James Nabors

Ronald James “Ronnie” Nabors, 63, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Randy Boren officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Ronnie, the son of Louis Wayne Nabors and June Gunter Nabors, was born on April 2, 1959, in Paris.
He attended Paris schools and was a mechanic, machinist and electrician. Ronnie was a Jack-Of-All-Trades and a Master of All!
He was founder of Nabors Racing Engines and was an avid drag racer. Ronnie spent countless days and nights at the Paris Drag Strip where he had many dear friends. He was the most selfless person – always giving to others. Although he was a man of few words, Ronnie always had his favorite saying, “I heard that”.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include three children to whom he was a devoted dad and had a special connection to each in a different way, Josh Nabors and wife, Tina, April Nabors and Candi Nabors; grandchildren, Felicity Ellis, Evan Ellis and Jordan Anderson; a great-grandchild, Bellamy Lehman; two siblings, Becky Brown and D. W. Nabors; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family asks that all attending the memorial service drive their “hot rod”.
