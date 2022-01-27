“Grieve not nor speak of me with tears but laugh and talk to me as if I were beside you. I loved you so; it was heaven here with you”
Alva Bluitt Corder “AB” died at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the grand age of 99.
Per his request no funeral services will be held. His cremation is under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home and his ashes will be placed next to his beloved wife, Joyce, who preceded him in death in 2000. Family will be at the home of his daughter, Vanessa Kibby.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1922 in Blossom, Texas to Andrew and Florence Corder, the oldest of three sons.
He grew up in the Blossom area and was a graduate of Blossom High School. He left Blossom to join the Civilian Conservation Corp before joining the Army Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Sergeant Major.
He returned to Paris where he met and married Nancy Joyce Delafield on September 12, 1947. They spent the next 53 years together.
He began his career with the Lamar County Electric Co-op as a lineman helper and advanced to the position of General Manager of the Co-op.
He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He could be found for many years on the greens at Elk Hollow Golf Course in the early mornings. He was a craftsman who spent many happy hours in his shop building furniture still treasured by his family. He passed his craftsmanship to his grandson, Logan, and his love of travel and adventure to his grandson, Slade. He was an avid reader and was still reading a book a day. Thank you to the Paris Public Library for keeping him supplied with new books to read.
He was AB to some, Buzz to his co-workers and Pop to his family. He was one of a kind and the last of the Corder brothers, the last of his original co-linemen, the last of his golfing buddies and the last of his “Coffee at McKees” gang. He was a member of Calvary Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Andrew and Florence Corder; his brothers, Paul Grant Corder and Andrew Hunt Corder.
Survivors are his daughter, Vanessa Kibby; grandson, Logan Burgess and wife, Jordan, of Richardson; grandson, Slade Burgess, of Seattle, Washington; sister-in-law, Margaret Corder; along with several nieces and nephews.
