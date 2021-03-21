Paris Regional Medical Center has announced that the medical staff has elected Paul Dwyer, MD, chief of staff. He will serve a two-year term, representing and leading the 150-member medical staff at PRMC.
Dwyer has been a member of the PRMC medical staff as an attending physician since 2013. Prior to his time at PRMC, Dwyer served at MetroHealth Hospital and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Dwyer graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 1991 and completed his residency in emergency medicine at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dwyer is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
The chief of staff serves as a representative for the medical staff community within the hospital and is elected by his or her physician peers.
“I am honored to accept the position of chief of staff for PRMC,” Dwyer said. “I am following in the footsteps of multiple physician leaders I hold in high regard, and I hope to prove myself worthy of the position.”
As Dwyer enters his new role and leaves a vacancy in his previous position, Dr. Richard Wiltse has stepped in to serve as the Emergency Department medical director, acting as the liaison between TeamHealth, a provider of outsourced physician staffing, and PRMC, while also managing all Emergency Department providers, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physician assistant students.
“We are considerably fortunate to have such well-rounded physicians who are also willing to serve in other areas of need at our hospital,” CEO Steve Hyde said. “Both Dr. Dwyer and Dr. Wiltse have played significant roles in bettering our Emergency Department, and I look forward to the work they will do in these positions as well.”
Both physicians will continue to practice medicine, treating patients in the PRMC Emergency Department.
