BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will receive a Covid-19 situation update and will revisit action to transfer bond supervision from the county to Fannin County Adult Probation when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is physically closed to the public during the current Covid-19 case surge, but may be attended via Zoom at meeting ID 831 6905 5817.
Commissioners also will revisit action to create a Courthouse Dedication Committee. And commissioners may take action after last week’s discussion about the commissioners’ assistant position for when administrative assistant Suzanne Stowe retires in February.
Also on the agenda are an EMS update; action to approve final plat for Lake Trails estate on FM 273 in Bonham; discussion and possible action after hiring additional Covid Call Center staff last week; action to access $1,239 in contingency funds to fix broken cameras at 200 E. 1st St.; action to choose Architectural firm for the design of the Fannin County Justice Center; action to approve the lease of an additional belly dump trailer from Brazos Leasing at $500 per month month for six months for Precinct 3; and action to cancel Commissioners’ Court for Feb. 2 because three of five commissioners will be out of town at a conference.
