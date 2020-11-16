William “Bill” Charles Wilson, 64, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, after a strong battle with cancer.
He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Pauline Author and James “Jim” Dell Smith, on July 11, 1956.
Bill graduated from Paris High School, Paris, Texas and promptly joined the United States Marine Corps on July 8, 1975. He proudly served in the Marines and had many adventures around the world with many people he admired, retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant on Jan. 15, 1993.
He then took his experience to work with Qualitron Aero Services and Vopak Logistics from Oct. 1993 and retired in Aug. of 2003. He then worked in Iraq for Haliburton Industries as a fuel system supervisor from Sept. 2003 to May of 2004. His final public job was working at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a guard, until his illness prevented him from working in 2018. He married Mary Jane Wilson on April 27, 2001, in Hugo, Oklahoma and declared her the love of his life and “my Mary” until his death.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Montgomery Wilson, of Ohio; step-children Marla Janette Hart and husband, Derek, of Brookston, Texas, Pamela Rae Chalk, of Reno, Texas and Paul Z Hostetler Jr. and wife, Tanzie, of Brookston Texas; grandchildren, Clayton McDonald, Autumn VonSchwarz, Aaron Landers, Jessica Hamner, Christen Cleere, Miranda Arnold, Olivia Hostetler, Memphis Hostetler; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard “Junior” Wilson, Terry Lee Wilson, Merl Deo Wilson; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Nicholson; sisters, Theresa June Ruebottom, Theresa Knite, Patty Wolfes, Deanna Renfro, Charlette Wlodarczak; and sisters-in-law, Inese Palmer and Connie Nicholson.
Bill enjoyed travel and the fine things, including the best food and drinks on any menu and fulfilling his dreams for travel around the world by visiting 62 countries over his lifespan. He was a very dedicated Marine and anytime someone would thank him for his service, his reply was, “It was an honor and a privilege.”
He developed an intimate relationship with his Lord over the past year and would sometimes add, “I have a new commander now.”
Services will be held at Fry and Gibbs Funeral home in Paris, Texas. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a military burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookston, Texas. Face masks will be required when inside the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
