Assist EMS
July 3
2:26 to 2:43 a.m., 251 5th St. NE.
5:17 to 5:40 a.m., 2535 Culbertson St.
10:24 to 10:31 a.m., 547 Cedar St.
3:09 to 3:34 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
July 4
2:24 to 2:40 p.m., 528 Fitzhugh Ave.
10:25 to 10:57 p.m., 934 Dickson Ave.
10:44 to 11:08 p.m., 429 NE Loop 286.
July 5
12:19 to 12:34 a.m., 1400 CR 24960.
2:03 to 2:17 a.m., 1495 7th St. NW.
2:13 to 2:23 a.m., 700 Tudor St.
10:08 to 10:08 a.m., 3940 Lamar Ave.
6:17 to 6:25 p.m., 51 W. Neagle Ave.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
July 2
11:38 a.m. to 12:12 p.m., 744 3rd St. NW.
1:03 to 1:16 p.m., 2320 NW Loop 286.
July 4
11:01 to 11:27 a.m., 2215 40th St. SE.
July 5
1:01 to 1:16 a.m., 205 10th St. NE.
8:05 to 8:19 a.m., 2905 N. Main St.
3:34 to 3:54 p.m., 26 2nd St. NE.
Trash Fire
July 4
6:05 to 6:24 p.m., 601 25th St. NE.
Vehicle Fire
July 4
11:35 to 11:51 p.m., 500 Tudor St.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 3
9:23 to 9:38 p.m., 531 E. Houston St.
9:45 to 9:58 p.m., 2455 Highland Road.
July 4
10:22 to 10:32 p.m., 1200 7th St. NW.
July 5
12:19 to 12:24 a.m., 2100 Bonham St.
First Responder
July 2
2:06 to 2:30 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
11:22 p.m. to midnight, 381 26th St. NE.
July 4
2:13 to 2:35 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:01 to 10:11 a.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
1:52 to 2:17 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
6:36 to 6:50 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
July 5
6:04 to 6:28 p.m., 130 46th St. SW.
6:18 to 6:34 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 2
11:24 to 11:46 a.m., North Main Street/Stone Avenue.
11:32 a.m. to noon: 2400 Lamar Ave.
July 3
2:48 to 3:13 p.m., 800 E. Austin St.
July 4
12:20 to 1:21 a.m., 3100 Bonham St.
12:21 to 12:21 a.m., 3100 Bonham St.
3:26 to 3:35 p.m., 1400 Amherst Road.
July 5
11:09 to 11:15 a.m., 3787 NW Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 5
5:51 to 6:06 p.m., 102 GWH PWA.
Public Service
July 2
9:43 to 10:05 a.m., 2060 FM 79.
10:17 to 10:39 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
4 to 4:07 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
July 3
9:41 to 11:10 a.m., 119 North Main St.
10:57 to 11:04 a.m., 100 E. Houston St.
4:01 to 4:18 p.m., 550 Wilburn St.
July 4
5:37 to 5:58 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:39 to 11:02 p.m., 4225 SE Loop 286.
July 5
3:25 to 3:35 a.m., 1731 Margaret St.
10:40 to 10:58 a.m., 3760 Eagle Bend Drive.
4:34 to 4:47 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
5:12 to 5:20 p.m., 250 Lamar Ave.
7:57 to 8:13 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:04 to 9:18 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.