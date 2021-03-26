House Bill 2084 would roll back the Chapter 313 program as it applies to energy producers, specifically making renewable energy ineligible for the tax breaks. Because of Chapter 313, several Red River Valley schools will collect millions of dollars in lieu of tax payments on appraised value. Unlike with tax dollars, schools get to keep the money paid by solar farms and it does not impact their state funding. Bill author Rep. Jeff Cason says "it's absurb that Texas taxpayers are being forced to pay for 'green new deal' initiatives..." What should the state do with the Chapter 313 program?

