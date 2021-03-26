Paris police assisted a Department of Public Safety trooper in a traffic stop at 2:23 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of FM 79. The vehicle was stopped because officers believed it was involved in a criminal mischief earlier in the day. The driver, 21-year-old Johnathan Curtis Maricle, of Lamar County, and passenger, 21-year-old Michael Patrick Rivard, of Paris, were found to be in possession of vape pens that contained suspected THC cartridges.
Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman charged with meth possession
Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of 4th Street NW at 4:35 p.m. Thursday for a defective brake light. During the stop, the driver, Donishia Rene Milton, 35, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Milton was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Felony warrant arrest leads to drug charges against two
Tony Ray House, 40, of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 1700 block of West Henderson Street at 2:31 p.m. Thursday on a felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more that 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
House was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Also arrested at that location was 24-year-old Tyler Lee Trammel. Trammel was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. House and Trammel were later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man picked up on felony warrant
At 6:03 p.m. Thursday, William Robert Jackson, 31, of Paris, was arrested in the 1300 block of Clarksville St on a felony theft warrant. Jackson was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge Roxton man with assault
At 12:01 a.m. Friday, Paris police responded to a criminal trespass at a residence in the 1600 block of West Long Street. When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming just north of the residence. Police believe she had been assaulted.
Arrested was Curtis Lee Thompson, 40, of Roxton. It was reported that Thompson had broken a window on the residence to enter and had chased the woman out the back door and assaulted her. It was found that Thompson had been criminally trespassed from the residence on March 9.
Thompson was charged with burglary of a residence and criminal trespass of a residence. He was awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail on Friday.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested nine people Thursday.
