Cecil Yates, 83, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Aug. 9, 2021 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral services are set for Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel 624 NE 5th Street, Paris, Texas, with the Bishop Connice Mayes serving as eulogist.
