Paris police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of 13th Street Southeast on Thursday evening and found a woman stating her common-law husband had impeded her airway, making it difficult for her to breathe.
Officers arrested the man for assault of a family/house member impeding breathing, and found him to have an outstanding warrant as well.
Burglary attempt reported
Signs of forced entry and a search for money were reported to Paris police Thursday afternoon in the 2200 block of FM 79.
Officers found a window that had been forced open as a point of entry for the would-be burglar, and inside the building saw that cabinets, drawers and a cash register had all been forced open with a blunt tool. However, no items were reported as stolen.
The incident is under investigation.
Disturbance call leads to theft arrest
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of College Street late Thursday night in reference to a disturbance, with dispatchers telling officers that it sounded like a male and female were loudly arguing inside a vehicle.
The male was heard making a statement about guns, and when officers asked him to step outside the vehicle, a semi-automatic handgun was located inside the vehicle. The handgun, along with a purse and money, had been reported stolen in 2018, and the man was charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Officers respond to report of threats
Paris police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue in Friday’s early morning hours in response to three people who claimed to have been walking down the street when suspects in a dark vehicle pulled guns on them and made verbal threats.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and arrested six people.
