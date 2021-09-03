Charles Steven Bally passed away in Paris, Texas on Sept. 1, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1940 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to parents Joseph and Mildred Bally. Charles was a loving husband and father and an avid outdoorsman. He could be found on the golf course or fishing or hunting.
Charles worked as a Purchasing Agent for Campbell Soup until his retirement. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Jo Bally; children, Char Mahar and husband, Dave, Craig Bally and wife, Amy, Sandy Martin and husband, Joey and Deedra Kennison and husband, Dominic; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Milt Bally and husband, Curtis and Mike Bally and wife, Kate; brother-in-law, James Taylor and wife, Vicki.
A Memorial Service is planned for a future time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to your church or charity of choice.
