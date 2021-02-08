Phyllis Ann Childers was born on Sept. 13, 1943 in Ashville, Ohio, to parents, Harold Boggs and Ruby Whitaker Boggs.
She passed away in Paris, Texas on Feb. 6, 2021.
She was loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Tina Purpura, Donna Peregrina, Barry Mizell and Dwayne Donelan; her grandchildren, Dakota, Shawnee, Abigail, Tristan and Bailey; as well as many nieces nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.