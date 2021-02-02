JAN. 29 to FEB. 2
Structure Fire
Jan. 29
4:33 to 4:50 p.m., 1260 Clarksville St.
Jan. 30
12:09 to 12:50 p.m., 950 13th St. SE.
Feb. 1
5:46 to 6:06 p.m., 248 2nds St. SW.
6:20 to 6:35 p.m., 2675 W. Austin St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jan. 29
3:42 to 4 p.m., 695 32nd St. SE.
First Responder
Jan. 29
6:29 to 6:46 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
9:50 a.m. to 2:06 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
11:10 to 11:30 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
11:17 to 11:30 a.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
4:49 to 5:01 p.m., 7th Street NW/West Campbell Street.
6:43 to 7:02 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
7:25 to 7:27 p.m., 2315 Kimberly St.
7:47 to 8:12 p.m., 646 2nd St. NE.
8:34 to 8:50 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
Jan. 30
7:21 to 7:44 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
12:47 to 1:27 p.m., 1401 Clarksville St.
2:36 to 2:51 p.m., 1505 Clarksville St.
7:03 to 7:18 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
8:48 to 9:09 p.m., 2610 Beverly Drive.
Jan. 31
7:19 to 7:40 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
12:58 to 1:21 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
1:59 to 2:15 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:11 to 4:29 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
4:34 to 4:47 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
5:13 to 5:36 p.m., 19th St. NW/W. Cherry St.
Feb. 1
5:40 to 6 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
9:36 to to 9:49 a.m., 2315 E. Cherry St.
9:59 to 10:26 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:10 to 11:39 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:36 a.m., to 12:15 p.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
11:55 a.m., to 12:14 p.m., 1445 26thSt. NE.
12:55 to 1:13 p.m., 2805 Bonham St.
1:02 to 1:20 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
1:05 to 1:25 p.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
4:24 to 4:46 p.m., 1074 14th St. NE.
7:03 to to 7:21 p.m., 1803 Clarksville St.
7:28 to 7:47 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
8:57 to 9:06 p.m., 2518 Bonham St.
Jan. 2
12:05 to 12:30 a.m., 397 3rd St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jan. 29
9:41 to 9:49 p.m., 2600 SE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jan. 30
3:38 to 3:48 p.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
Public Service
Jan. 29
8:32 to 10 a.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Jan. 30
11:55 p.m. to 12:04 a.m., 230 45th St. SE.
Feb. 1
11:43 p.m., to 12:05 a.m., 1840 Harrison Ave.
