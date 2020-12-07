Ronny Wayne Taylor, 51, born on Feb. 2, 1969 in Vietnam, passed away in his home in Roxton, Texas on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Marshall Wayne Taylor; and daughter, Tiffany Paige Taylor; mother, Madeleine Taylor; brother, Louie Wayne Taylor; sister, MyLynn Taylor-Franks.
Ronny was the man you could always depend on and truly loved his family. He never met a stranger and it was his smile, laugh and character that made people love him. He will forever be missed.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 206 Lamar St, Roxton, Texas.
