Ann Ray Miller passed away on Nov. 30, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1943, in Del Rio, Texas, to Jimmie Ed Ray and Gypsy Chrystelle Rushing.
Her father, C.W.O. 4, Jim Ray, was a finance officer stationed at Ft. Clark, Texas near Del Rio. She grew up an Army brat, living on three different continents before age 12. Her three brothers were all born in Texas and Indiana, near Army posts. She attended American overseas schools in Osaka, Japan and Rome, Italy. Her family always lived off-base in the local communities where they made many friends and absorbed the culture.
On retiring, the Ray family moved back to Shiloh, Texas, near Commerce, to the old home place. Ann attended schools in Commerce, West Delta and graduated from Cooper High School in 1961. She was active in Home Economics, and was FHA Regional President her senior year. In College, at East Texas State, she was a Home Economics major, and was president of the Eta Epsilon Chapter, and was an honorary Cadet Colonel in the R.O.T.C (Angel Flight).
It was at ETSU that she met some of her best friends for life, including her future husband, Marion Miller. Ann became a teacher, beginning in Pittsburgh, Texas in 1964, and later as faculty at ETSU and University of Texas at Austin, and Cooper High School. She once carried eight students to Europe in association with AIA for a six week student tour of Europe.
She later obtained her Master's degree in Art and Educational Technology and went on to teach at Paris Junior college.
She and Marion were married in 1969 and they began raising a family in Cooper, Texas where Marion worked as pharmacist at Hooten Drug and Miller's Pharmacy.
She served on the Cooper School Board, Chamber of Commerce, was a member of Junior Afflatus, the local Garden Club and the Martha Sunday School class at First UMC. She also served on the Cooper beautification committee.
Ann loved her family, every baby, a good book, a cup of tea and art. Her motto was kindness, and her creed, compassion. She would not let you speak badly about anyone. She put others before herself and love was her religion. She never argued about religion or politics because they were too divisive. She always commended good taste, intelligence and hard work.
Ann is survived by her husband, Marion; her children, Mark and Rebecca Miller, Andrew Miller and Kristen, and Meredith Miller; grandchildren, Eden Miller and Benjamin Heath; brother, Charles and Valencia Ray; along with her many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support, as well as a very special thank you to Amy Duckworth whose dedicated care of Ann these past few years has meant so much.
Service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cooper, Texas at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Delta County Library or the Martha Class at First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences can be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
