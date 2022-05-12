Judee Candace Jackson Route entered into the kingdom of Heaven in Heavenly Peace on May 3, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was the loving mother of son, Brian Route and wife, Shelby Beene Route. She is also the grandmother of her two grandsons, Reid (18) and Rhett (14). She is the widowed wife of her husband, Leslie Ray Route.
She was born in Paris, Texas in Lamar County to Hubert and Judy Jackson on Nov. 16, 1950. She attended Paris schools graduating in 1968.
Her need to experience life and consume knowledge encompassed many colleges and universities. She received her B.S. Education from Texas Tech University in 1972 and M. Education from East Texas State University in 1985.
During her many years in education, she committed herself to making the public schools a better place for students and teachers. She was an advocate for teaching the child totally, as well as giving teachers compensation for their hard-earned efforts.
Being a very gifted and creative person, she made her home a reflection of her personality and spirit in her decorating. She was always eager to share her decorating talent with family and friends. Also, she was involved in pursuing her family's legacy to the Stewart Clan in Scotland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Ray Route; mother, Julianne Jackson; father, Hubert Jackson; granddaughter, Riley Route; and her many schnauzers, Whiskey, Shotsie, Ruffin and Chloe.
May she rest in Peace.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 21, 2022 at Palm Valley Lutheran Church in Round Rock, Texas, with interment to follow at Palm Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Words of comfort can be expressed at harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
