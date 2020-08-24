The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in the search for 34-year-old Justin Hughes, a 5-foot-11 white man last seen in Powderly.
The sheriff's office was notified on Saturday that Hughes, described as being 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was missing after he was last seen in Powderly on Friday. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, faded blue jeans and boots.
"Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies, area volunteer fire departments, volunteers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 Unit searched for Hughes on CR 45250," Sheriff Scott Cass said in a news release.
The search continued through Sunday afternoon, Cass said.
Foul play is not suspected, the release states.
Anyone with information about Hughes or his whereabouts are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 903-737-2400.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hughes family for a safe return," Cass said.
