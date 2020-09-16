Texas court freezes plan to send 2M mail ballot applications

FILE - In this June 29, file photo, Harris County election clerk Nora Martinez, left, helps a voter, in Houston. Texas' attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over elections officials in Houston sending mail-in ballot applications to more than 2 million registered voters. Texas is one of only a few states that has not moved to expand mail-in voting in November over pandemic fears.

 David J. Phillip

In accordance with a Texas Supreme Court determination affecting Nov. 3 ballots, Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said ballots by mail will not be mailed out this week as intended.

The Texas Supreme Court determined that three Green Party candidates, David B. Collins for U.S. Senate, Katija "Kat" Gruene for Railroad Commission and Tommy Wakely, a candidate for the 21st Congressional District, must appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

"This means the database in which the ballot was created will have to be amended, the ballots reviewed and the equipment re-tested resulting in the ballots by mail not being mailed out this week as intended. Fannin County will still meet the deadline to mail out military ballots by Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as is required by law. Sample ballots will be posted on the Fannin County website and the Fannin County Clerk’s Facebook page next week," Biggar said in a press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.