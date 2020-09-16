In accordance with a Texas Supreme Court determination affecting Nov. 3 ballots, Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said ballots by mail will not be mailed out this week as intended.
The Texas Supreme Court determined that three Green Party candidates, David B. Collins for U.S. Senate, Katija "Kat" Gruene for Railroad Commission and Tommy Wakely, a candidate for the 21st Congressional District, must appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
"This means the database in which the ballot was created will have to be amended, the ballots reviewed and the equipment re-tested resulting in the ballots by mail not being mailed out this week as intended. Fannin County will still meet the deadline to mail out military ballots by Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, as is required by law. Sample ballots will be posted on the Fannin County website and the Fannin County Clerk’s Facebook page next week," Biggar said in a press release.
