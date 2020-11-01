The Paris News Circulation Department will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys with one-year subscriptions to the newspaper beginning Monday, according to circulation manager Lisa Shew.
“This is something we do every year to show our appreciation to our customers,” Shew said in making the announcement. “We are especially happy to offer this promotion again this year during these challenging times.”
With a one-year subscription, subscribers will receive a coupon for a 10- to 12-pound Jennie-O fresh turkey to be redeemed at Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, 925 Clarksville St.
One-year print subscriptions are $168, which include full access to the paper’s online edition, a full year of Paris Life Magazine and all special editions of The Paris News.
“Many of our regular customers look forward to our turkey giveaway each year, and we would love for them to come in and renew their subscriptions,” Shew said. “Because of the pandemic, however, customers can call us or mail their renewals and request a coupon, and we will be happy to send coupons by return mail.”
Send renewals or first-time subscriptions to Circulation Department, The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, Texas. For information, contact Lisa Shew or Teresa Toland at 903-785-6901.
