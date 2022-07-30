My sweet loving husband, Kenneth Brian Owings, passed away on July 27, 2022.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1969, to William Roy “Runt” Owings and Ruth Ann Crump.
At an early age there was no denying Brian was going to be a handful. He was never afraid of anything. Brian started riding horses at an early age. His passion for life was a joy to see. As he grew up, when he was not in school, he was with his dad at the Paris Rodeo Arena. He was an FFA member in high school. Brian graduated from Paris High School in 1988.
Shortly after graduation, he began working at Rogers & Wade as a machinist and later as a saw operator. He also helped his dad at their ranch to ride and break horses for people.
On Aug. 8, 1997, he married Margaret Ann Davis at his ranch in Brookston, Texas. There they shared an amazing life together.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, G. C. “Shorty” Crump and May Belle Crump; his dad, William Roy “Runt” Owings; his mother, Ruth Ann Crump Cavender; two half-brothers, Gary Owings and William Roy Owings Jr.; and one half-sister, Elaina Hutto.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann Owings; sisters-in-law, Linda Owings, Brenda Owings, Martha Williams and Melissa Davis; brothers-in-law, Charles Davis and Jerry Davis Jr.; his mother-in-law, Louise Davis; two aunts, Clara Porteous and Barbara Curtis; nieces, Nicole Davis and Michelle Ray; nephews, Brandon Richardson, Hunter Davis, Austin Davis and Trenton Davis; and his special mom, Ruth Dillard; along with a host of friends including special friends, Kyle Sitz, Ben Dillard, Don Hippensteel and Wayne England.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.