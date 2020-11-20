Flora Odessa Willbourn, known to most as Nannie, 93, of Paris went to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at Pathway International Church of God, with the Rev. Samuel Evers and the Rev. Ray Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Knights of Honor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1927, to Ellen and Lee Coker, in Quinlan, Texas.
On Dec. 22, 1950, she married Weldon Leon Jacks. He passed away on March 4, 1962. On Sept. 3, 1967, she married Ray P. Willbourn. He passed away on Sept. 2, 1982.
She was a charter member of Pathway Church of God. Her three great loves were God, family and the children she took care of in her home. Flora took care of many children over her lifetime, and she loved them as her own.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tommy Harris, of Paris; grandson and family, Justin Harris, Ariel and Tanner, of Blossom; a niece, Carol Roddy and husband, Mike and family, of Blossom; a nephew, Joe Coker and wife, Pam and family, of Forney; a very close friend who helped her to the end, Susan Campbell; and her church family at Pathway International Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Weldon Leon Jacks; second husband, Ray P. Willbourn; a son, David Jacks; brother, Floyd Coker; brother, Bazzle Coker and wife, Mary; and three brothers who died as infants.
We thank Mays Home Health for taking such good care of her and On Call Hospice for the wonderful care they provided until the end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Pathway International Church of God, 3805 S. E. Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.