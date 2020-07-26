Cecil J. Farris, 78, of Bagwell, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with chaplain Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Cecil, the son of Charlie and Lois Taylor Farris, was born April 8, 1942, in Bonham. He was a hard working rancher. Cecil was a legend in dirt track racing, where he was No. 9, and was admired by friends and fans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ricky Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Williams Farris, whom he married on March 16, 1963, building 57 years of family and memories; two children, Mike Farris of Detroit and Pamela Farris of Denison; four grandchildren, Tiffany Wild, William Wild, Brittany Wild and Madison Farris; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Wild and Brantley Allee; two brothers, Charles Farris and wife, Barbara of Howe, and Larry Farris of Grand Prairie; along with several nieces and nephews; and many racing friends and fans.
The family would like to express their appreciation to On Call Hospice, Pepper Andrews, Tessa Trammell and chaplain Joe Smith for the tender care given their loved one.
