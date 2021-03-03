Jolene Briscoe Stellpflug, 76, of Paris, Texas, gained her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Gavin N. Vaverek officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Pattonville, Texas.
Jolene was born at home in Clardy, Texas on March 17, 1944, to Jack Briscoe and Mary Katherine Carroll.
She attended East Lamar High School. She worked for 20 plus years for Trailways/Greyhound Bus Lines in Irving, Texas. She then worked for Midcoe Transportation in Powderly, Texas from 1991 until retiring in 2008.
Jolene married Leo Stellpflug on July 13, 2001 (by a Justice of the Peace) and on March 10, 2002 (sacramentally in the Catholic Church). Together, they united their love and made one large family. Jolene had the ability to see the best in people and always wholeheartedly shared 120 percent of her LOVE and SUPPORT to anyone in need. She was endearingly known as “Nanny” to numerous family and friends. Her illness has brought blessings to families, invoking renewed love, closeness and reconciliation.
She was preceded in death by two previous spouses; her parents, Jack and Mary Katherine Briscoe; a sister, Dorothy Lou Morgan; a brother, James Walter Briscoe; and a brother, Larry Scott Briscoe.
She is survived by her husband, Leo Clement Stellpflug, of Paris, Texas; daughter, Debbie Jo Elmore, of Pattonville, Texas; son, Kenny Craig, of Anna, Texas; daughter, Melinda Sue Brown and husband, Kendall, of Bagwell, Texas; daughter/granddaughter Misty Moore and husband, Gabriel, of Paris, Texas; son, Craig Stellpflug and wife, Susan, of Tucson, Arizona; son, Gordon Stellpflug, of Denison, Texas; son, Bradley Stellpflug and wife, Beth, of Dade City, Florida; son, Brian Stellpflug and wife, Shelley, of Van, Texas; son, Neal Stellpflug and wife, Marti, of Josephine, Texas; son, Mark Stellpflug and wife, Elle, of Lake Mills, Iowa; daughter, Brenda Stellpflug Ottmo and husband, Cecil, of Blossom, Texas; brothers, Robert Briscoe and Bill Briscoe; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Doug Briscoe, Doug Wallace, Rodney Briscoe, Cecil Ottmo, Shaun Elmore, Shane Posey and Shelton Posey. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Craig.
The family would like to express extra special thanks to the ICU nursing staff and doctors at Paris Regional Medical Center.
If desired donations may be made in Jolene’s memory to the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., Paris, TX 75460.
Visitors may register in Jolene’s Book of Memories at rodenpryor.com.
