J.W. West, 72, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.
A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sept. 4, 1948, to J.W. Jr. and Dolores Shaw West.
He married Rhonda Hostetler on Sept. 6, 2015.
J.W. is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughter, Melody Moore and husband, David; step-children, Julia Nicholson and Jake Makerney; 10 wonderful grandchildren including, Morgan Makerney, Rylee Makerney, Trevor Makerney, Kaly West, Megan West, Jacob West, Brooklyn Moore, Jaydyn West, Trinity Moore; father-in-law, Randy Hostetler; sister-in-law, Rhelda Hostetler; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend, Danny Turner Sr. and wife, Sheri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jayson West; sister, Marsha Cherry.
The family wants to say a special thank you to the caregivers and nursing staff at Summit Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the West family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.