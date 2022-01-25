Craig Tims, a conservative grassroots leader and lifelong Republican, has formally announced his campaign for chairman of the Lamar County Republican Party.
Tims moved to Texas from California before it was considered “cool.”
“I got to Texas as fast as I could. Since making it my home, I have felt deeply committed to the cause of keeping Texas from becoming the next California. We are the last line of defense to preserve this nation, and our religious values, and it’s going to take every Republican vote next election,” he said. “We have to send the Biden Administration a strong, bold message that Texas is off-limits. Making our county Republican parties stronger, across Texas, is how we accomplish that goal.”
Tims was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and has a long list of business experience.
“My time in both the armed forces and business management, coupled with my unwavering faith in Christ our Lord, have prepared me to serve the LCRP well. We have to treat the party like a business: with clear goals and a plan to get there,” he said. “I will prioritize precinct chair training and volunteer engagement. With midterms coming up, it is going to take a strong, energized base of Republican grassroots to guarantee a victory.”
Tims said he realizes the importance of getting involved in local races.
“From making sure our police are fully funded to standing against critical race theory, local races have proven to be just as important as statewide races. I look forward to leading the party in proactive local race engagement. We must guarantee conservative Republicans win, even in nonpartisan races,” he said.
Coming from a business background, Tims said he places importance on presenting a strong financial front. To help ensure the county party is financially stable, Tims plans to host annual fundraising dinners and to host multiple fundraising efforts throughout the year.
“Friends, the battle lines have been drawn and Texas is on the line. I look forward to helping lead the fight for our conservative values and humbly ask for your support,” he said.
