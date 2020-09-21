Juanita Vaughan Hopkins, 76, of Telephone, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Mrs. Hopkins, the daughter of James and Edwina Vaughan, was born on Oct. 14, 1943, in Lamar County.
She graduated from Powderly schools and attended Paris Junior College. Juanita worked at the Ramada Inn, L. P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center and Walmart, before beginning a career at Kimberly-Clark, where she retired.
She was an avid artist and enjoyed painting, candle making and photography. Juanita had a great love for all animals and would buy pet food to feed strays. Juanita would be so pleased if someone would help a shelter, or stray animal in her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Carl Hopkins Sr., whom she married on June 28, 1963, building 43 years of family and memories before his death on June 3, 2007; also three brothers, James V. Vaughan, Gary C. Vaughan and Bobby L. Vaughan; and two sisters-in-law, Delma Vaughan and Dorene Vaughan.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Ruth Garen and husband, Tony, of Tyler, James Carl Hopkins Jr. and wife, Leisha, of Telephone; grandchildren, J. R. Garen and wife, Jessica, Jared Garen, Lucy Garen, Clark Hopkins and wife, Emily and Coleman Hopkins; a great-grandson, Jonathan Garen; one brother, Joe Bailey Vaughan, of Powderly; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Vaughan, of Paris and Brenda Vaughan, of Powderly; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
