William Eugene Smith

William Eugene “Gene” Smith, 83, of Talco, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Christus-Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Calvary Baptist Church in Talco, with the Rev. Kerry Adamak officiating. Burial will follow in Talco Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
A full obituary will be published on Thursday, Jan. 21.
