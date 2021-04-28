Thomas Ray Graum

Thomas Ray “Tommy” Graum, 78, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home, while surrounded by loved ones.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tim Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Graum, the son of Gilbert and Gladys Toland Graum, was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in Paris.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged on Aug. 4, 1960. His career with Oliver Rubber Company spanned 31 years before his retirement. Tommy was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. He attended Crossbranch Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Gene Graum; his parents; and two siblings, Ruth Duncan and Earl Lee Graum.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Thompson Graum, whom he married on April 20, 1962, building 59 years of family and memories; one daughter, Robbie Smith, of Paris; three grandchildren, Trey Graum, of Globe, Ryan Wolfe, of Paris and Rachel Murray, of Newton; five great-grandchildren, Jentri Haivala, Ryker Haivala, Madyson Graum, Journey Wolfe and Dally Murray; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Debra Raney, Jackie McDonald, Linda Ragsdale, special friends Donna and Andy Woodard and On Call Hospice for the excellent care given to their loved one.
Casket bearers will be Ryan Wolfe, Trey Graum, Clint Murray, Andy Woodard, Bradley Burns and Allen Gifford.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunralhome.com.
