Paris police arrested a woman on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after admitting she shot and killed one woman and injured another.
Lilandria Shiaire Bell, 34, of Duncanville, remains in the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000 for the charges.
Police identified the woman shot and killed as Alicia Marie Turner, 39, of Paris and the wounded woman as her daughter Jakellia Turner.
The fatal shooting Friday could be the second homicide of the year in Lamar County.
“This was another senseless and unnecessary tragedy, not only for the families involved but for the Paris community,” Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said in a statement Friday.
According to Paris Police Department Assistant Public Information Officer Alice Webb, police were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. to the 300 block of East Grove Street for reports of shots fired.
After officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman deceased in the yard and a second woman with gunshot wounds to her legs, according to Webb.
Salter said Saturday that Bell was the one who called 911 and that officers arrested her at the scene after she admitted to the shootings.
The investigation is still open, according to Salter.
Earlier this year, Paris police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in May.
An unidentified 18-year-old man was found lying on the road in the 1700 block of Hubbard Street on May 23. Shot multiple times, the man later died in a Paris hospital after at least four days in critical condition.
The boy fled the scene after the shooting and was later arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Area schools and daycares briefly went into a soft-lockdown following the shooting, with Paris ISD bringing students inside and minimizing movement between campuses.
“In today’s climate, with so much hostility in the air, we must try to remember what we all have in common as human beings, appreciate and respect those things, and not allow our differences or the evil of hate steal our futures,” Salter said in a statement.
