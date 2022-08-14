Lilandria Shaiaire Bell.jpg

Lilandria Shaiaire Bell

Paris police arrested a woman on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after admitting she shot and killed one woman and injured another.

Lilandria Shiaire Bell, 34, of Duncanville, remains in the Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000 for the charges.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.