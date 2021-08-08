North Lamar ISD parents and students entering grades kindergarten through eight are invited to meet their teachers and pick up schedules Aug. 12. Hours for Higgins Elementary, Everett Elementary, Bailey Intermediate and Stone Middle School are from 4 to 6 p.m. Aaron Parker Elementary will welcome students and parents from 5 to 7 p.m. Students entering Higgins, Everett, Bailey and Parker may bring their school supplies.
The first day of school is Aug. 16.
Parents of new students to the district are asked to register online at www.northlamar.net. New students and returning students without a Parent Portal account will need to create a Parent Portal account. Instructions on how to create an Ascender Parent Portal account are located on the North Lamar website. Returning students with a Parent Portal account will need to update their information before Aug. 16 by going to the North Lamar website. The Parent Portal allows viewing of student schedules, current averages for each class, attendance and important messages from the district, campus and teachers. For registration or updating questions, contact technology@northlamar.net.
