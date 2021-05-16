The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing before meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a regular weekly session. The meeting will be at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 823 1325 5976.
They are scheduled to meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an executive session on personnel matters. That meeting will not be broadcast via Zoom, although commissioners also are scheduled to discuss action regarding that closed door meeting and host discussion on the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. Commissioners also are to meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for a presentation by Architexas and HDR Architecture regarding goals for a planned Fannin County Justice Center. Likewise, that meeting will only take place in person at Bonham City Hall.
Tuesday’s agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. Also on the agenda are action to set a 30 mph speed limit on CR 2610 in Precincts 3 and 4; short plat approval for CR 1450 in Bonham; a one-time severance for a lot along FM 824 in Honey Grove; the awarding of a bid for county landscaping services; and a potential purchase of a 1996 Caterpillar 950F loader for Precinct 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.