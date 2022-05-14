Jacqueline Kay Helm, age 62, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.
"Jackie" was born on Nov. 8, 1960 at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, to Jack and Doris Helm.
She was a 1979 graduate of Antlers High School. Jackie was a beautician by trade and was a graduate of CC's Cosmetology College in Hugo. Jackie also worked for the Oklahoma Highway Department for several years.
In Dec. of 1987, Jackie was blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Kati.
Jackie spent many years as a caregiver for her grandmother, Granny Kat, in Finley, Oklahoma. After Kat’s passing, Jackie moved to Paris, Texas where she lived with her mother, Doris. Jackie was blessed once again when her grandson, Bennett was born in March of 2020, whom she loved dearly.
Jackie was a child of God and loved the Lord. She attended church with her family at Covenant Christian Church in Paris. Jackie was funny, genuine and had a warm heart for anyone she met. Jackie was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and most of all playing with her grandson Bennett.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Kati and husband, Kurt Horton, of Paris, Texas; along with her grandson, Bennett Horton; mother, Doris Helm, of Paris, Texas; two brothers, David and wife, Kim Helm, of Ashdown, Arkansas and Jay and wife, Melanie Helm, of Little Rock, Arkansas; uncle and aunt, Mark and Cynthia Price, of Royse City, Texas; uncle, Don Helm, of Finley, Oklahoma; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Helm, of Antlers; grandparents, Everett and Katherine Helm, of Finley, J.O. and Maggie Lou Goodger, of Antlers; and aunt, Marita Helm, of Finley.
A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at the Finley School House in Finley, Oklahoma on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Lunch will be provided for the family from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with visitation following from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finley Community Center in Jackie's name, P.O. Box 58, Finley, OK 74543.
