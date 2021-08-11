Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2900 block of Church Street at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday for speeding. The officer confronted the driver about the smell of what was believed to be marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver, 22-year-old Kyle Alexander Frye, of Paris, told the officer there was marijuana in the vehicle, police reported.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer located three suspected THC vape pens. Frye was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance along with a warrant out of Hopkins County for possession of marijuana. Frye was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 62 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.