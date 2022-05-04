What began as a traffic stop ended as an arrest for the unlawful carrying of a firearm Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of Bonham Street.
The driver, a 46-year-old Roxton man was pulled over for a defective brake light, and told the officer conducting the stop that he had a pistol in the vehicle and was a convicted felon.
He was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, along with displaying fictitious registration and two municipal court warrants. He was booked and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate vehicle theft
On Tuesday morning, Paris police met with the victim of a theft that occurred in the 10 block of West Washington Street.
The victim reported that someone had stolen their 2013 Chevy Cruz while they were out of town. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of a controlled substance warrant leads to arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Highland Road on Tuesday night for displaying an expired registration.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 47-year-old Paris woman, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Montague County charging her with possession of a controlled substance.
She was arrested, booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police make drug, credit card abuse arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Crockett Circle for speeding and found the driver to be in possession of more than four ounces of marijuana and to have felony warrants out of Lamar County charging him with credit card or debit card abuse, along with two misdemeanor warrants for failing to identify and resisting arrest.
He was arrested and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Officer make arrest after smelling weed
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Graham Street on Tuesday night for failing to signal while making a left turn.
The officer could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle and the driver, a 20-year-old Paris woman, admitted to smoking earlier in the evening while in the vehicle.
The driver also told the officer there was a pistol underneath the passenger seat.
During the arrest, she was found to be in possession of a baggie of THC/marijuana gummies.
She was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of more than four grams of a controlled substance. She was placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police make DWI arrest
In the early morning Wednesday hours, Paris police were dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver heading eastbound on Northwest Loop 286. Officers located the vehicle in the 2800 block of the northeast end of the loop and saw the driver change lanes without using a signal.
The driver, a 47-year-old Paris man, was found to be intoxicated. During the arrest, he was found to have at least three prior DWI convictions. He was then charged with driving while intoxicated third or more occurrence and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested eight people on May 3.
