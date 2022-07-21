The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court has extended for 21 days the burn ban issued last week by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell. The ban will end Aug. 8 unless it is further renewed by the court.
“The Lamar County Department of Emergency Management would like to emphasize that the hot and dry conditions across Lamar County have created high wildfire potential through the next few weeks,” the court said in issuing a statement shortly after a Tuesday meeting. “Continued triple digit temperatures and dry conditions will reduce the moisture in vegetation across the landscape increasing the possibility, for wildfire ignitions to occur.”
Although the county did experience some rainfall Monday in the early morning hours, less than a half inch fell at Cox Field, only recorded 0.40 inches.
Before Monday, the last measurable rainfall was 0.11 inches on July 3, leaving the county more than three inches behind a year ago.
The ban is the first issued for the county since January 2018, according to newspaper records.
Lamar County now joins surrounding counties, Delta, Fannin and Red River, with burn bans.
The ban does not prohibit outdoor burning related to public health and safety such as firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code.
Violators of the ban, which is a Class C misdemeanor, are subject to a fine of up to $500.
