Crockett Intermediate School has found a way to encourage students to continue in extracurricular activities offered at Paris Junior High School.
Each month Art, Band, Choir and Pre—Athletic teachers will choose students in the sixth grade that have worked hard and have shown great heart for their subject. These students have put in the extra effort to become better and stronger, and include: Art — Za’Kynzie Cash and Zayden East; Band — Jeremiah Spoons and Katie Newberry; Choir — Brayden Savage and Crystal Sanchez; and Pre—Athletics — Layne Hundley and Nevaeh Wilson.
Students chosen each month will be awarded a T—shirt sponsored by Bobby Smallwood Construction, Meyer Computer Solutions, Paris Harley—Davidson, Ryan Lassiter – Edward Jones and Wesley Meredith Painting.
