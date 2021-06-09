Jack Howard Sturgess, 81, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Brentwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3060 Pine Mill Rd., Paris, TX 75460, with Bishop Brandon Del Toro officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Graveside services are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Mr. Sturgess, the son of Gaylord Weldon Sturgess and Irene Aven Sturgess, was born on Jan. 7, 1940, in Bonham, Texas.
He attended schools in Durant, Oklahoma, until his family moved to Dallas, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Following high school, he entered the United States Army, where he served three years in Japan.
Jack then received his BS Degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas, became a CPA and later received his MA Degree in Taxation.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When Jack had spare time, he enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. He had a passion for trading cars, and always knew more about the automobile than the salesperson.
At an early age, he married Kathleen O’Malley. From this union was born two sons, John Sturgess and William Sturgess who survive him.
He later married Gail Bourland who survives him as does children, Ramm Hansen, Wade Bourland, Aaron Sturgess and Valerie Dieter; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gaylord Sturgess; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
