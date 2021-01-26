These are the five candidates for the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week award, which is based on performance from the past week. Voting is open on theparisnews.com and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Jan 26
-
Feb 6
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found outside Paris Regional Medical Center on Thursday
- COMMENTARY: Eddie Clement’s passing will leave a void in Paris
- Lamar County Grand Jury returns 23 indictments in January session
- Body found on E. Houston Street
- Tammy Carolyn Tucker
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- POLICE BRIEFS: Police: Postal worker struck in hit-and-run
- Eddie Garner Clement
- POLICE BRIEFS: Man struck with pipe in altercation
- Ronald Vance Porterfield
Images
Videos
Commented
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
Would you support increasing a voice call tax to support the Universal Service Fund?
Some rural Texans could lose phone and internet service after the Public Utility Commission slashed subsidies that help providers offer service in sparsely populated areas. Money flows into the Universal Service Fund, which the commission oversees, from a 3.3% tax on voice calls. But a shift to internet-based phones has decreased the number of voice calls, depleting the fund. Some have called for an increase in the tax. Would you support that approach?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.