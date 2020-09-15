SEPT. 13 to SEPT. 15
Paris Police Department
Kaugena Lucette Bills, 42: Failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator license
Robert Lee Boni, 41: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Scott Bush, 31: Driving while intoxicated.
Tyler Reece Holt, 19: Driving while intoxicated.
Cornelius Deshong Jenkins, 30: Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Don Eugene McCoin, 49: Public intoxication.
Alyssa Marie Payne, 24: Driving while intoxicated.
Angel Lee Rodriguez, 25: Assault of a family or household member.
Aaren Mychel Rosson, 28: Failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear, non-traffic.
Ryan Blake Stevenson, 23: Driving while intoxicated.
Chadrick Durial Woodberry, 31: Failure to maintain financial responsibilities and failure to appear, non-traffic.
Jamietrek Benitrell Woods, 28: Failure to display driver’s license and failure to appear, non-traffic (2 counts).
Christian Jacob Roach, 24: Judgment nisi/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Melody Alexandera Bullard, 30: Manufacture /Delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 10 to 50-elderly, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Melinda Leah Miller, 49: Injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent to bodily harm.
Issac Hezekiah Williams Jr., 22: Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lamesa Menyett Sims, 41: Failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information (x2).
Scott David Smith, 41: Assault causes bodily injury.
Matthew Allen Geurin, 30: Violation of parole.
Dillinger Cole Griffith, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, display expired license plates, no liability insurance, failure to appear.
Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 42: Bond surrender/criminal trespass.
Erica Christine Weger, 30: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child criminal neglect (3 counts).
Department of Public Safety
Christian Jacob Roach, 24: Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
