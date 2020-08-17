Dustin Allen Elrod, 28, of Deport passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery in Deport, with Patrick Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1991 in Paris, Texas, the son of James Heath and Tammy Lea McMikel Elrod.
Dustin was a ranch hand, and a loving father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and nephew.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Tammy and Rodney Filkins, of Deport; his three children, whom he loved with all his heart, Easton, Ava and Emma Elrod; grandmothers, Mary McMikel and Melvia Strickland; grandfather, James Elrod; great-grandmother, Eunice Sugg; brother, James Heath “Chop” Elrod II; sisters, Kimberly Elrod, Katlyn Filkins and Savanna Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his father; and grandfather, Buford McMikel.
Pallbearers will be James Heath Elrod II, Kimberly Elrod, Brandon Crawford, River Cole, Ray Diggens, Matt Smith and Cody Henry.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
