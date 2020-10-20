Covid-19 cases in Lamar County continue to surge, but not as rapidly as last week when the county reported 207 new cases and two deaths.
On Sunday, Paris-Lamar County Health District reported 23 new cases, and on Monday reported an additional 29 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,689 since reporting began in March. There have been 38 deaths from the virus in the county. There are 243 active cases, an increase of almost 100 in the past two weeks.
At Paris Regional Medical Center, hospitalizations remain stable, averaging between 15 and 20 cases at any given time, according to Savannah Abbott, director of marketing and communications.
“Our team continues to adjust accordingly to provide safe, excellent care to our community,” Abbott said. “We are still screening all visitors at the door, and masks are required while in the facility, in addition to more specialized person protection equipment in patient care areas.”
Local schools continue to report virus infections. Prairiland ISD reported two infected staff members last week, while Paris ISD reported two students at Paris High School, one at Crockett Intermediate School and one at Paris Junior High testing positive along with two staff members at Aikin Elementary. Chisum ISD reported two cases at Chisum High School, while North Lamar ISD reported one high school student, two Stone Middle School students and one Bailey Intermediate School student with the virus.
Hospital officials continue to encourage the use of face masks and physical distancing to slow the spread.
Dr. Amanda Green, Paris Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer, last week issued a Covid-19 Health Alert, in which she said “we are having our largest surge in Paris over the last few days.”
“The way to slow this down is to stay home if able, keep distance from people when in public, keep your hands clean and away from your face, and wear a mask,” Green wrote in her alert. “Sometimes wearing a mask is the main variable you can control. It isn’t perfect, but it has been proven to help with community control when everyone wears one.”
The doctor also addressed the idea of herd immunity gained by everyone just catching the virus to get it over with, saying that’s “not a good strategy.”
“Covid-19 is not the common cold. Covid-19 is more like chicken pox — causing delayed symptoms in many (like chicken pox causes the shingles). The problem is that Covid-19 is unpredictable in terms of what system it infects and inflames. People can also get reinfections,” Green wrote.
After peaking in late July and August, cases throughout the state fell and leveled off in September. But health officials are now eyeing a worrying trend, according to a Texas Tribune report earlier today.
“New infections are rising again, and the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 is also ticking upward,” The Tribune reported. “The state reported 2,273 new cases Monday, and the seven-day average was up by 862 from the previous week. On Monday, at least 4,319 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19, far below the more than 10,000 in July, but that number has steadily risen during the last month.”
“I’m no longer pondering if we’re going to see a surge,” the Tribune reported Dr. James McDeavitt, dean of clinical affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine, as saying. “We’re already seeing it.”
Eight months since Texas recorded its first case, experts say the state is more prepared to handle another wave, but they fear that if the state fails to control the outbreak, it could quickly spiral out of control.
“The question is whether it’ll be a modest surge, or something like we saw in July, or worse,” McDeavitt said.
